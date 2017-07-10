Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on July 10, 2017, 7:21 AM EDT

Previewing defensive playmakers for the Bills.

Former Dolphins DE Jason Taylor took part in baseball’s All-Star festivities in Miami.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was hanging out with Meek Mill over the weekend.

Five predictions concerning the 2017 Jets season.

The Ravens have a pair of veterans atop the safety depth chart.

A walk down Bengals memory lane with Sam Wyche.

A stab at naming the best Browns defensive players since the team returned to the league.

Taking on Steelers CB Artie Burns‘ sense of entitlement.

What’s the forecast at tight end for the Texans?

The Colts defense has a new look this year.

RB Leonard Fournette shouldn’t struggle with beating out his Jaguars competition.

Assessing the Titans’ chances of long-term success.

Former Broncos RB Terrell Davis got his Hall of Fame jacket.

CB Terrance Mitchell is looking to build off a strong finish to his first season with the Chiefs.

Will Raiders games in Las Vegas involve tailgating?

Chargers TE Antonio Gates has been productive out of the slot.

What can the Cowboys expect from DE David Irving after he serves his suspension?

Giants P Brad Wing got a mention in a new Nicki Minaj song.

The Eagles have a strong history of kick returners.

C Spencer Long was learning on the fly for the Redskins last season.

Former Bears QB Jay Cutler is benefitting from Dan Hampton’s squabble with Jim McMahon.

G T.J. Lang is set for a major role in his first season with the Lions.

The Packers will get another look at Adrian Peterson this season, but he’ll be in a new uniform.

A Monday morning look back at the Vikings’ first Monday Night Football appearance.

Falcons DT Dontari Poe has made an investment in a swimming pool monitoring company.

Will the Panthers sign DT Star Lotulelei to an extension?

QB Chase Daniel has returned to the Saints.

Buccaneers DT Chris Jones is among the NFL players with an eye on NBA contracts.

Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones gets advice from his cousin Eric Dickerson.

Where does Rams DT Aaron Donald rank among the league’s best pass rushers?

The 49ers mixed football and academics for 200 students.

What can the Seahawks expect from DT Jarran Reed this season?