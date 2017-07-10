 Skip to content

NFL broadcasts lose Viagra, Cialis as major advertisers

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 10, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT
TV ad sales for NFL games have been flaccid this offseason, and erectile dysfunction drugs are part of the reason.

Advertising Age reports that the makers of both Viagra and Cialis have declined to buy any advertisements on NFL games for the coming season. That’s a massive change for two products that were once among the top advertisers on NFL games.

The reason is apparently less about the NFL’s ratings decline last season than about pharmaceutical patents: Both Viagra and Cialis will soon be available as generic drugs, and therefore their makers no longer feel the need to advertise the name brands.

That’s bad news for the NFL’s network partners: Last season, the makers of Viagra and Cialis spent more than $50 million airing commercials during NFL games.

14 Responses to “NFL broadcasts lose Viagra, Cialis as major advertisers”
  1. grogansheroes says: Jul 10, 2017 6:53 AM

    I used to tell my wife, I was going to go watch Viagra and Cialis infomercials with a little football and golf thrown in.

  2. joetoronto says: Jul 10, 2017 7:04 AM

    The golden goose is on life support.

  3. paleandpasty says: Jul 10, 2017 7:10 AM

    The NFL just got stiffed.

  4. streetyson says: Jul 10, 2017 7:10 AM

    Maybe the league will now finally find some evidence of deflation…

  5. knowspinzone says: Jul 10, 2017 7:16 AM

    I guess that ad revenue has petered out.

  6. anonymousnevermindfishdeath says: Jul 10, 2017 7:24 AM

    Goodell’s 25 billion $ promise is looking mighty shaky – could this be the beginning of the end of this terrible commissioner?

  7. bmacwillconn says: Jul 10, 2017 7:33 AM

    Probably to be replaced by some irritable bowel medication bombarding viewers with bile inducing medical disclaimers.

    Can’t we just go back to beer and car commercials?

  8. streetyson says: Jul 10, 2017 7:33 AM

    The league’s gotten so soft these days that the pills just aren’t enough.

  9. barrywhererufrom says: Jul 10, 2017 7:33 AM

    Their goes my only reason to watch the games

  10. thelastwordyaheard says: Jul 10, 2017 7:38 AM

    Deflategate II

  11. 700levelvet says: Jul 10, 2017 7:39 AM

    I for one… Will miss the Cialis ad… With the sun setting and a couple sitting in two separate bathtubs, holding hands…looking out and the rest of the world, waiting for it to kick in…

  12. streetyson says: Jul 10, 2017 7:44 AM

    Anyway, what with a league full of repetitive jerks and crying babies, maybe those companies feel they’ve reached saturation point, and that any further effort at inserting themselves every Sunday would only lead to an anti-climax?

  13. bigpete07 says: Jul 10, 2017 8:05 AM

    Hard luck.

  14. factschecker says: Jul 10, 2017 8:06 AM

    That’s HARD to believe?

