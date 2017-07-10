NFL broadcasts lose Viagra, Cialis as major advertisers

TV ad sales for NFL games have been flaccid this offseason, and erectile dysfunction drugs are part of the reason.
Advertising Age reports that the makers of both Viagra and Cialis have declined to buy any advertisements on NFL games for the coming season. That’s a massive change for two products that were once among the top advertisers on NFL games.
The reason is apparently less about the NFL’s ratings decline last season than about pharmaceutical patents: Both Viagra and Cialis will soon be available as generic drugs, and therefore their makers no longer feel the need to advertise the name brands.
That’s bad news for the NFL’s network partners: Last season, the makers of Viagra and Cialis spent more than $50 million airing commercials during NFL games.
I used to tell my wife, I was going to go watch Viagra and Cialis infomercials with a little football and golf thrown in.
The golden goose is on life support.
The NFL just got stiffed.
Maybe the league will now finally find some evidence of deflation…
I guess that ad revenue has petered out.
Goodell’s 25 billion $ promise is looking mighty shaky – could this be the beginning of the end of this terrible commissioner?
Probably to be replaced by some irritable bowel medication bombarding viewers with bile inducing medical disclaimers.
Can’t we just go back to beer and car commercials?
The league’s gotten so soft these days that the pills just aren’t enough.
Their goes my only reason to watch the games
Deflategate II
I for one… Will miss the Cialis ad… With the sun setting and a couple sitting in two separate bathtubs, holding hands…looking out and the rest of the world, waiting for it to kick in…
Anyway, what with a league full of repetitive jerks and crying babies, maybe those companies feel they’ve reached saturation point, and that any further effort at inserting themselves every Sunday would only lead to an anti-climax?
Hard luck.
That’s HARD to believe?