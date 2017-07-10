NFL broadcasts lose Viagra, Cialis as major advertisers

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 10, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

TV ad sales for NFL games have been flaccid this offseason, and erectile dysfunction drugs are part of the reason.

Advertising Age reports that the makers of both Viagra and Cialis have declined to buy any advertisements on NFL games for the coming season. That’s a massive change for two products that were once among the top advertisers on NFL games.

The reason is apparently less about the NFL’s ratings decline last season than about pharmaceutical patents: Both Viagra and Cialis will soon be available as generic drugs, and therefore their makers no longer feel the need to advertise the name brands.

That’s bad news for the NFL’s network partners: Last season, the makers of Viagra and Cialis spent more than $50 million airing commercials during NFL games.