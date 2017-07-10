O.J. Howard finds mental adjustment to NFL

Posted by Charean Williams on July 10, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT

O.J. Howard hasn’t been in the NFL long, but in two months, he has figured out the adjustment from college is more mental than physical.

“Everything went well with organized team activities and mini-camp,” Howard said, via the Montgomery Advertiser. “It’s more of a mental change than physical. You’ve got to do a good job of studying and taking it out to the field.”

The Buccaneers made Howard the 19th overall pick after he caught 114 passes for 1,726 yards and seven touchdowns at Alabama. His best games came against Clemson in the College Football Playoff title games, with a combined nine catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

Howard, who held a backpack drive at his high school in Alabama on Sunday, said he has bought only one thing with his $6.2 million signing bonus.

“I haven’t really done much, except getting things that I need,” Howard said. “I haven’t done anything I want to do yet. I did buy a new vehicle. It’s something that you need and something that I always wanted.”