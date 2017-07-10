Panthers see Steelers as an example of the offense they want

In the weeks and months since the Panthers selected running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Curtis Samuel in the first two rounds of this year’s draft, they’ve made no secret about how they hope the two players fit into their offense.
The team sees the rookies as adding an explosive element to the unit because of their speed, especially when it comes to catching a short pass from Cam Newton and turning it into a big game. Getting the ball out to them quickly would also likely limit the hits Newton takes in the pocket, something that would double the benefit of expanding the ranks of playmakers on offense in Charlotte.
During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Ross Tucker and Bob Papa, Panthers coach Ron Rivera reiterated those hopes as well as the kind of offense that the Panthers see as an example of where they’d like to go.
“Look what they did in Pittsburgh with Ben Roethlisberger,” Rivera said. “Look what they did with the type of players they put in their backfield, put in their receiving corps. They run the ball with a very quick, slashing style running game. They can ground and pound it at the same time with the same running game. Then they’ve got some very versatile, quick receivers that make plays once they get the ball in their hands.”
No one is likely to start comparing McCaffrey and Samuel to Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, but they don’t need to be on that level to add new wrinkles to a Panthers offense that didn’t have enough of them last season.
They need to improve their O-Line before they can even be in consideration for that comparison.
The only Panther that could start for the Steelers offense is TE Olsen.
So, does the pounding stop now?
Than they need a less selfish QB who spends less time practicing 1st quarter 1st down celebrations and someone who is willing to listen to the offensive coordinator versus calling an audible to a QB keeper every time they make it to the RZ.
It’s not going to be easy especially with cam “run away from a fumble ” newtown
Tuff Division
Last two SB participants came from NFCS
They have a new LT and RT. Their O-line should be as good as it was in 2015. Their guards are pro bowl level.
So the Panthers are looking for the type of offense that was ranked 14th in rushing and 10th in points? Seems like they would want to be higher than that.
I’m not a fan of Roethlisberger’s but the fact is he can read a defense, unlike Newton, who can’t read a comic book.
clearly they mean just the on-field part.
Not a bad offense to emulate. Newton is more mobile than Big Ben and that will help until the O-Line can be upgraded further. 10-6 this year and a Wild Card berth.
Why do they want that – didn’t they make it to the SuperBowl two years ago? Now they want an offense that chokes in Conference championship or wild card round of the playoffs like the Steelers gimmick offense??