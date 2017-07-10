Report: Chiefs finalizing deal to make Brett Veach G.M.

Posted by Josh Alper on July 10, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT

The Chiefs dismissed John Dorsey as their General Manager last month and it appears the next person to fill that job will be one of Dorsey’s former deputies.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media report that the team is “finalizing a deal” to make Brett Veach their next General Manager. Veach is currently the team’s co-director of player personnel along with Mike Borgonzi.

Veach played football at the University of Delaware, where he caught passes from current Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, and moved into the NFL as an intern with the Eagles. He later got a full-time job with the team, which was coached at the time by current Chiefs coach Andy Reid, and then moved to the Chiefs after Reid got the job in Kansas City.

That relationship will continue to be an important one as Dorsey’s communication with others in the organization has been cited as one of the reasons for his departure despite winning seasons on the field.

UPDATE 4:49 p.m. ET: The Chiefs have announced Veach’s hiring.