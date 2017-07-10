Tony Jefferson studied Ravens defense on NFL Game Pass before picking them

Posted by Mike Florio on July 10, 2017, 10:31 PM EDT

Former Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson used a variety of modern technologies to assist in picking his new NFL team in Baltimore. For starters, he put himself in different uniforms in the Madden game to see how he looked in them. Jefferson said Monday on NFL Network that he also studied the Baltimore defense via the excellent NFL.com Game Pass feature.

“I had to personally go on NFL Game Pass and watch tape and film before I made a decision,” Jefferson said, via NFL.com. “I felt like this defense fits me. I feel like this style fits me. I love to hit, and do that type of stuff. And I think that’s the culture, and that’s what I want to be a part of. . . .

“I get really pumped up and excited when I talk about the scheme that I’ve seen so far through OTAs and minicamp. I feel like I’m going to be able to make a bunch of plays in this defense. [Defensive coordinator Dean Pees] loves to bring pressure, and that’s what Arizona did. I’m used to that. I like to cover. So I’m going to have the opportunity to do that [and] showcase my abilities as much as I possibly can.”

Jefferson, along with fellow former Cardinals safety D.J. Swearinger, became luxuries the team no longer could afford, given major paydays giving to defensive backs Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu. Both former Cardinals will have a chance to make a major impact this year in Baltimore and Washington, respectively.