Will players strike in 2021?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 10, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

At the heart of the discrepancy between NBA player pay and NFL player pay are the labor deals that lay the foundation for contracts in the two sports. For NFL players to get better contracts, they need a better labor deal. To get a better labor deal they need to be willing to strike in 2021.

So will they?

Former NFL defensive lineman Terrance Knighton, who brought plenty of attention to the issue with a weekend tweet storm, joined Monday’s PFT Live podcast to discuss the issue.

