Will players strike in 2021?

At the heart of the discrepancy between NBA player pay and NFL player pay are the labor deals that lay the foundation for contracts in the two sports. For NFL players to get better contracts, they need a better labor deal. To get a better labor deal they need to be willing to strike in 2021.
So will they?
Former NFL defensive lineman Terrance Knighton, who brought plenty of attention to the issue with a weekend tweet storm, joined Monday’s PFT Live podcast to discuss the issue.
The full podcast currently is available at Apple Podcasts, audioBoom, and/or wherever else you can get the PFT Live podcast.
Will my last football game I watch in my life be Super Bowl 55 after the 2020 season? Absolutely yes. Millionaires fighting Billionaires over slightly smaller/larger chunks of the pie that are funded by fans – no thank you.
some where Jeff George is working out getting ready f0r replacement player football in 2021
cowboysfan1979 says:
Jul 10, 2017 1:53 PM
Will my last football game I watch in my life be Super Bowl 55 after the 2020 season? Absolutely yes. Millionaires fighting Billionaires over slightly smaller/larger chunks of the pie that are funded by fans – no thank you.
– – – –
So what’s the alternative? Just take whatever the other side offers, even if it’s a terrible deal? It’s a multi-billion dollar business. Negotiations are part of the business-side of the game.
I’m fine with the players negotiating a better deal; it just better be done before Preseason 2020!
The NFLPA should use the “funding issue” (teams have to put future guaranteed monies in escrow until they are paid out, and this hampers teams’ finances) as a bargaining chip to get a non-monetary issue they want, such as removing MARIJUANA from the list of banned substances or an independent third-party to preside over player-discipline matters.