Brian Hoyer takes 49ers to Texas for passing camp

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 11, 2017, 7:06 AM EDT

‘Tis the season for off-site passing camps, and 49ers starter Brian Hoyer is taking his guys to Texas.

According to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee, Hoyer gathered the 49ers skill position players in Dallas Monday for three days of work to carry them through the break before training camp opens.

“It is such a long period of time that you want to get together at least for some period,” Hoyer said. “We’ll get as many guys together as we can. We can’t accommodate everybody [because] people are coming in from all across the country. So we’re going to get together, get three days in, and then come back ready to go July 27.”

While the facility at Southern Methodist University might be centrally located, it’s going to be steaming hot for them.

All four of their quarterbacks were there, with Matt Barkley, C.J. Beathard, and Nick Mullens joining the veteran bridge (to 2018) starter.

They were joined by the 49ers odd lot of receivers which includes Jeremy Kerley and Marquise Goodwin and tight end Vance McDonald, among others.

The lack of recognizable names on the rest of the list speaks to the issues Hoyer will have this year as they try to rebuild under coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch. But Hoyer was brought in primarily because he knows the system Shanahan wants to put in, so spending a little extra time with it isn’t going to hurt.