Broncos quarterback competition will warm up at passing camp

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 11, 2017, 6:01 AM EDT

It’s become customary for quarterbacks to arrange passing camps with their receivers before training camp starts, the kind of thing that’s usually set up by the starter or some trusted veteran.

But in the absence of either in Denver, the camp may help decide the starter, as they’re waiting to see whether Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch ends up with the job.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, both quarterbacks will join their receivers, tight ends, and running backs in California for a chance to stay polished.

Mark Sanchez hosted the trip last year, reminiscent of his Jets West days, and Peyton Manning used to take them to Duke to work at former coach David Cutcliffe’s place.

But now, there’s a competition between the young incumbent Siemian and last year’s first-round pick Lynch, and coach Vance Joseph has been in no hurry to declare, saying OTAs and minicamp were simply about learning new coordinator Mike McCoy’s system.

“The football message was the things that were learned, as far as the scheme on both sides of the ball, let’s not lose that,” Joseph said. “Let’s come back and start from this point, not go backward.”

From that standpoint, the passing camp will be a way for the two quarterbacks to stay polished heading into camp, where the true competition will begin.