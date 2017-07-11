Bruce Arians joins the Wednesday PFT Live podcast

Posted by Mike Florio on July 11, 2017, 10:52 PM EDT

During the PFT Live radio/TV hiatus (the radio show continues with replacement hosts), a weekday PFT Live podcast is being generated. Wednesday’s podcast will include a visit with Cardinals coach Bruce Arians.

His book, The Quarterback Whisperer, was released on Tuesday. He reveals late in the book that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer late in the 2016, and that he’s now cancer free.

I’ll be asking him about some of the stories and ideas shared in his book, and about his team’s prospects for 2017. Plus whatever else comes up in the time we have.

The interview, on camera with Bruce from 30 Rock, will be posted here by the middle of the morning, and the audio will be included in Wednesday’s PFT Live podcast. Tuesday’s podcast, which takes a deep dive into the Le’Veon Bell contract situation, is available at Apple Podcasts, audioBoom, and/or wherever else you can get the PFT Live podcast.