Bruce Arians reveals he had kidney cancer during the 2016 season

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 11, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has revealed that he was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, the most common type of kidney cancer, during the 2016 season.

Arians writes in his new book that he got the diagnosis in December and decided to coach the rest of the season. He had surgery to remove the cancer in February and says he’s now doing well and will be healthy enough to coach the team in 2017.

“Now I feel great,” Arians writes, via the Cardinals’ website. “My energy has returned. I’m told I’m cancer-free again. I’m ready for at least one more season of NFL football—maybe more.”

This is the third cancer diagnosis for Arians, who has previously had prostate cancer in 2007 and had cancerous cells scraped off his nose in 2013.

“Moving forward, I want to be a beacon of hope for others struggling with cancer,” Arians writes. “My fight is their fight. I’m not coaching for myself in 2017; I’m coaching for everyone who’s dealing with cancer. This is my charge.”

Fans of all teams will root for Arians in that fight.