Carson Wentz begins foundation to “make a difference in people’s lives around the world”

Posted by Charean Williams on July 11, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

Carson Wentz announced the launch of the Carson Wentz AO1 (Audience of One) Foundation. The nonprofit’s mission is to “demonstrate the love of God by providing opportunities and support for the less fortunate and those in need.”

Wentz’s foundation focuses on three main objectives that reflect some of his deepest passions in life – his faith, his enthusiasm for the outdoors and his avid love for dogs.

The Eagles quarterback will support youth in the Philadelphia area by providing service dogs to assist in their development and quality of life; he will care for and provide food, shelter and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth living abroad; and he will provide hunting and outdoor opportunities for individuals with physical challenges, the underserved and military veterans living in the Midwest.

The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation kicks off Wednesday with a private event at the Oxbow Country Club in Oxbow, N.D.

“I really just think the Lord’s going to use this to make a difference in people’s lives all around the world,” Wentz said in a video he posted on Twitter.