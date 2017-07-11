 Skip to content

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters has a message for Marshawn Lynch

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 11, 2017, 5:49 AM EDT
Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was born and raised in Oakland, and he’s glad to see fellow Oakland native Marshawn Lynch come out of retirement to play with the hometown Raiders. Glad, in part, because Peters looks forward to hitting Lynch.

Peters was back in Oakland for a football camp on Saturday, and he told the San Jose Mercury News that he and his teammates plan to put a whupping on Lynch.

“It’s going to feel good for him,” Peters said of Lynch’s homecoming. “It’s going to be a good feeling, It’s going to be a good feeling for Oakland. But when we come here, we’re going to beat the dog [expletive] out of him.”

Peters and the Chiefs visit Oakland for a Thursday night game on October 19.

