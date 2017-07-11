Corey Dillon would like to patch things up with Bengals

As part of their 50th anniversary celebration this year, the Bengals held a fan vote for the Top 50 players in franchise history and invited the winners back for games during the regular season.
That group includes running back Corey Dillon, who ran for at least 1,129 yards in each of his first six seasons with the team before asking for a trade prior to the 2004 season. Dillon, who had other issues with management while in Cincinnati, was traded to the Patriots, which led to a Super Bowl ring after the next season and an estrangement from the Bengals that Dillon hopes will finally come to a pleasant end this year.
Dillon told Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer that he “did some stuff that was not cool” on his way out of town, but has no “ill will” toward the franchise any longer and that he’s happy to have a chance to build a new relationship starting with the anniversary festivities.
“They say time heals wounds,” Dillon said. “I played seven years hard for the Bengals. I’m a part of their history. They are a part of mine. I don’t dwell on the past. What happened in the past is done. If I had a magic wand to go undo some stuff I would, but I can’t. But that doesn’t mean we can’t move forward and have a better relationship. That’s how I look at it. I appreciate it for them giving me a call and inviting me back. That means a lot.”
Dillon’s time with the Bengals didn’t see the team win many games, but Dillon posted some remarkable numbers including a then-record 278 rushing yards on just 22 carries in a 2000 game against the Broncos. Dillon calls the plaque the team gave him to commemorate that game “one of my favorite items” and it seems those happy memories are more prominent the further his playing career recedes into the distance.
Cory Dillon was a beast. A throw back RB to when Football was still football.
Not happening, buddy. None of us fans will forget what you said about us when you left. You, Carson and J. Jo can have a party all by yourselves and stay the hell away from the Queen City.
Dillon could have been one of the all time greats on a better team. He was dominant in 2004 with the Patriots, but he was already 30 and he declined significantly after that.
As a close friend of the organization it was always thought that Corey was a class act despite any turmoil that may have happened between my friends in the front office and Mr. Dillon
34-78 as a Bengal. No winning seasons, no Playoffs.
I wouldn’t be too worried about mending those fences. That was as bad an organization as this League has ever seen during your career.
This is a tough one. The Bengals would have to embrace how bad they were and how that impacted Dillon for any reconciliation to take place. There is no doubt that had he played his entire career in New England, then we would be talking about an all time great. The Patriots never had one as good before and haven’t had one since.
I never had any ill feeling for Dillon when he left. He was frustrated and tired of losing, as everyone was. I rooted for him as a Patriot because he gave us Bengals fans so many great memories when he played. He always played hard and wanted to win.
“I am a part of their history”
“I don’t dwell on the past”
Ok, reasoned yourself out of that one…