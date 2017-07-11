Damien Wilson on July 4 arrest: I had road rage

Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested in Frisco, Texas on July 4 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an altercation in a stadium parking lot.
As previously reported, Wilson has been accused of brandishing a gun after backing into a woman who was tailgating in a parking spot that Wilson wanted to use. On Tuesday, the Dallas Morning News obtained a probable cause affidavit providing more details about the arrest.
Per the affidavit, a man flagged down police to tell them a man had hit his sister-in-law, who he says was trying to hold a parking spot for relatives, with a car before taking out an AR-15 that was eventually returned to his vehicle. He identified Wilson, who initially denied the allegation before reversing course and blaming “road rage” for his decision to take out the weapon.
The Cowboys have not issued a comment on Wilson’s arrest beyond saying they are gathering information about what happened.
Just another fine example of the Dallas Convicts.
Why would u draft a guy named Damien anyway use your head lads
trade him to the Eagles, he’d fit right in!
W.T.F., AR-15 in your ride? dude, calm down.
ohhhh! why didn’t cha just say so! that’s a horse of a different color! a- come on innn!
If this guy plays a single down this year, the League’s credibility is ZERO !!
Pull an Assault Rifle over a parking spot ?!?!
I’m a Cowboy fan and generally a defender of Dr. Jones but there is no way he should allow this guy back into any facility with a Cowboys logo.
Doesnt suprise me at the least. Have you ever been in the Wal Mart parking lot across the street from Jerruh’s house? Its apocalyptic. Creatures live there
I’m all for citizens having the right to bear arms, but there’s a responsibility that comes with that. “Road rage” is not a valid reason to brandish a firearm.
Let’s pull the old gun out trick when you find somebody has the parking bay you want. Nice ! Sorry but I spot a very serious character flaw here.
chieftaindawg says:
Jul 11, 2017 3:04 PM
Doesnt suprise me at the least. Have you ever been in the Wal Mart parking lot across the street from Jerruh’s house? Its apocalyptic. Creatures live there
————————————————–
Well let’s be honest here, this did not happen in downtown Arlington, which we can agree is….rough, it happened in Frisco which is a pretty nice area.
That being said, anyone who brandishes an AR-15 should be released fairly quickly.
sounds like stupidity to me!
Goodell will do nothing. He will be in camp, Jerrah will do nothing, and the inmates will continue to run the asylum.
Some day they will apprehend this Road Rage once and for all.
Driving around with a freaking AR-15 and pulling it out over a parking spot? That’s a cry for help. I hope that his only punishment is to turn over all of his guns. As a responsible gun owner, I feel OK saying that there’s no need for someone that can’t control themselves to have access to something like that.
When will TMZ buy and release the parking lot surveillance video?
Just another speed bump in the Dallas player development program. How ’bout those Cowboys?
co99622 says:
Jul 11, 2017 3:24 PM
————————————————-
You haven’t been many places if you think downtown Arlington is “rough”!