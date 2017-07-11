Damien Wilson on July 4 arrest: I had road rage

Posted by Josh Alper on July 11, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested in Frisco, Texas on July 4 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an altercation in a stadium parking lot.

As previously reported, Wilson has been accused of brandishing a gun after backing into a woman who was tailgating in a parking spot that Wilson wanted to use. On Tuesday, the Dallas Morning News obtained a probable cause affidavit providing more details about the arrest.

Per the affidavit, a man flagged down police to tell them a man had hit his sister-in-law, who he says was trying to hold a parking spot for relatives, with a car before taking out an AR-15 that was eventually returned to his vehicle. He identified Wilson, who initially denied the allegation before reversing course and blaming “road rage” for his decision to take out the weapon.

The Cowboys have not issued a comment on Wilson’s arrest beyond saying they are gathering information about what happened.