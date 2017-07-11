Derek Rivers looking to join Patriots’ edge-rusher rotation

Posted by Charean Williams on July 11, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

The Patriots drafted Derek Rivers in the third round, but he was their first choice. He heads into training camp looking to earn playing time in the edge-rusher rotation that includes Trey Flowers, Rob Ninkovich, Kony Ealy and Geneo Grissom.

“I want to play, obviously,” Rivers said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “I definitely want to play, but I want to help. I want to get into my role and exceed at my role whatever that maybe. That’s what I want to do. I want to exceed in my role. I’m a competitor, and I want to win.”

Rivers sounds like he fits the “Patriot Way” already.

Rivers said Matt Slater, Dion Lewis, Ninkovich and Shea McClellin were among the veterans who helped him in his transition to the NFL during the team’s offseason program.

“We help each other out because it’s only going to make us better,” Rivers said. “It’s a blessing to not only learn the football aspect of things, but the off the field stuff as well.”