Derek Rivers looking to join Patriots’ edge-rusher rotation

The Patriots drafted Derek Rivers in the third round, but he was their first choice. He heads into training camp looking to earn playing time in the edge-rusher rotation that includes Trey Flowers, Rob Ninkovich, Kony Ealy and Geneo Grissom.
“I want to play, obviously,” Rivers said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “I definitely want to play, but I want to help. I want to get into my role and exceed at my role whatever that maybe. That’s what I want to do. I want to exceed in my role. I’m a competitor, and I want to win.”
Rivers sounds like he fits the “Patriot Way” already.
Rivers said Matt Slater, Dion Lewis, Ninkovich and Shea McClellin were among the veterans who helped him in his transition to the NFL during the team’s offseason program.
“We help each other out because it’s only going to make us better,” Rivers said. “It’s a blessing to not only learn the football aspect of things, but the off the field stuff as well.”
How lucky can a guy get. He gets to go to the Super Bowl in his rookie year! And all that will be required of him is to “do his job.”
This guy COULD end up being the steal of the draft…..coupled with Trey Flowers & taking into account the Pats secondary, this just might be the best pass rushing unit the Pats have had in years…..
The offense is ALWAYS fun to watch & this year should be a blast as far as that goes, but it’s the D I’m most looking to watch grow & develop over the season…..will be exciting to see how it all plays out!!?
Whenever you draft someone from a small school (Youngstown St.), you never really know what you’re getting. With all the veteran competition ahead of him, it’s unlikely he’ll see much playing time in the base defensive unit. He’ll have to prove himself on special teams first.
