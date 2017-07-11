Final demolition set to begin on Pontiac Silverdome

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 11, 2017, 12:56 AM EDT

The Pontiac Silverdome last hosted an NFL game in January, 2012. Fifteen years later, its end is in sight.

According to Natalie Broda of the Oakland Free Press, Adamo Group Inc., which is performing the demolition, filed for permits last month to proceed with the final stages of destruction on the former home of the Detroit Lions.

The final demolition of the facility is expected to take 12-16 months to complete. The Adamo Group was selected to demolish the building in May as the stadium fell into disrepair.

The Silverdome served as home for the Lions from 1975-2001. While it last hosted the Lions in early 2002, it continued to hold other events in the years since. It served as the practice site for the Pittsburgh Steelers the week of Super Bowl XL in early 2006. It also hosted an international friendly for A.C. Milan against Panathinakos F.C. in August, 2010. Monster truck events and a WBO title fight between Timothy Bradley and Devon Alexander also was held at the site in January, 2011