Fred Taylor goes on Twitter rant misdirected at Hall voters

Posted by Charean Williams on July 11, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

Fred Taylor went on a Twitter rant Tuesday, upset that he hasn’t been considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Jaguars running back wasn’t among the 108 modern-era candidates nominated in his first year of eligibility in 2016 or among the 94 modern-era nominees last year.

It should be noted that anybody, including Fred Taylor and the fans who replied to his tweets with support, can nominate Taylor. The Pro Football Hall of Fame site states “any fan may nominate any qualified person who has been connected with pro football in any capacity simply by writing to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.” So while Taylor rails on selectors, selectors can’t select someone who isn’t nominated.

There is no question Taylor deserves to be nominated. Thirteen running backs were on the initial ballot last year, and two — LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis — were elected to the Class of 2017.

Taylor ranks 17th on the all-time rushing list with 11,695 yards. Only three players ranked ahead of him in rushing yards are not in the Hall of Fame, and two of those — Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson — still are playing. Edgerrin James did not earn induction in his first three years of eligibility.

So back to Taylor’s rant, which, though he makes some valid points, obviously is misdirected until someone nominates him:

Taylor tweeted his “numbers better than majority of RBs in history. Still don’t understand why the writers don’t respect it.” He added, “Not just backs that have come and gone in NFL HISTORY…but better than majority of the backs in the HOF…”

Taylor continued on for several more tweets, including “the argument but I only played 13 years which doesn’t qualify me as an expert. Some people are just too smart for themselves I guess.”