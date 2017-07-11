Glen Coffee will participate in Spring League Showcase

Posted by Mike Florio on July 11, 2017, 9:02 AM EDT

Former NFL running back Glen Coffee, a third-round pick who walked away from the 49ers and the NFL after only one season, has unretired. And since 29-year-old tailbacks who haven’t played football in more than seven years tend to not generate a ton of interest right out of the gates, he’ll need to get some reps elsewhere.

Which mean that Coffee will be participating in the Spring League Showcase, to be played on Saturday at Napa Memorial Stadium.

Coffee joins the likes of Fred Jackson and Anthony Dixon in the one-shot summer event for a league that staged a three-week, four-team season in West Virginia before the draft.

Coffee originally said he was retiring to join the ministry. He eventually enlisted in the Army, serving four years. His goal will now be to perform well enough on Saturday that, within four weeks, he’s back in an NFL training camp.