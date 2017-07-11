Hue Jackson starts foundation to support organizations that combat human trafficking

Posted by Charean Williams on July 11, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

Browns coach Hue Jackson announced plans for a foundation to support organizations that combat human trafficking.

Via Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal, the Hue Jackson Foundation will launch at an invitation-only event July 20 at Browns headquarters, with Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine among the scheduled speakers.

“The Hue Jackson Foundation is committed to empowering children, teen and adult victims of Human Trafficking through the funding of organizations that champion for and serve as a voice for those who are exploited,” the advisory read.

“Coach Jackson, and his wife, Michelle, created the Hue Jackson Foundation for reasons dear to their hearts. Parents of three daughters, they are dedicated to supporting non-profit organizations that embolden and offer hope to victims of sexual exploitation and coercion.

“The foundation will focus its efforts to further awareness, prevention and healing for victims of this crime.”

Human trafficking cases in Ohio are some of the highest in the nation, according to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center in Washington, D.C.