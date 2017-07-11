Joe Montana wonders whether Colin Kaepernick gets another chance

Posted by Charean Williams on July 11, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT

Joe Montana has watched Colin Kaepernick’s career as closely as anyone. Like everybody else, the Hall of Fame quarterback wonders whether Kaepernick gets another chance in the NFL.

“I’m not sure,” Montana told The Sporting News. “I think [if] there’s an injury somewhere, he probably gets in. In most cases, you look at Tim Tebow — a great guy and everybody was talking about him. But what it comes down to is 40 percent completion or even in the low 50s, you can’t win in the league with that. You won’t be in the league very long. It comes down to his play as much as anything.

“Everyone thinks it is the stance he took; one of the things you don’t look for is distractions in the locker room. You can go back to Bill Walsh and as soon as there were guys that weren’t fitting in what he was looking for, it didn’t matter how good you were. You weren’t on the team for very long. You have to have people who want the same thing, fighting for the same thing and willing to put in the time.”

Some say it’s Kaepernick’s play that’s keeping him unemployed. Others say it’s his political stance. Montana seems to think it’s both.

Kaepernick, though, completed 59.2 percent of his passes last season, just off his career average of 59.8. He had 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. While his record as a starter was 1-10, he was on one of the worst teams in the NFL.

There are many quarterbacks on NFL rosters with worse resumes to be sure.