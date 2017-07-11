Julien Davenport armed to compete for Texans RT job

Posted by Charean Williams on July 11, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT

Julien Davenport had the longest wingspan — 871/2 inches — of any prospect in this year’s draft. The Texans loved that about the 6-foot-7, 318-pound offensive lineman they drafted in the fourth round.

“Definitely helps out because you have to keep those guys off of you and away from you in the pass pro,” Davenport said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Just having very long arms [361/2-inches] and just keeping them that much further away from you. I feel I move very well.

“I’m able to stay low and I just have to keep that going. I just have to improve on technique issues along with the game and having the consistency in my play. I would say consistency with keeping my hands up and consistency staying low. Just little technique issues.”

Davenport, who started 44 games at left tackle at Bucknell, will compete at right tackle, where Derek Newton tore both patellar tendons last season and will miss this season.

Chris Clark has the edge on Davenport in experience with 45 career starts, including 14 last season in Newton’s spot. But Clark allowed seven sacks, according to STATS, and had four holding penalties. That gives Davenport at least a shot at the starting job.