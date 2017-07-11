Justin Tucker: Not much difference between 75-yard FG and a PAT

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is the NFL’s all-time leader in field goal percentage and he’d like to put his name on another league record.
During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt, Tucker said that he would like to kick a field goal from beyond 64 yards to break Matt Prater’s record for the longest make in NFL history. Tucker has made longer kicks than that in practice and said that going from as far as 75 yards doesn’t require a major shift in his approach.
“I’ve never attempted a 75-yarder in a game, but should the opportunity arise, not a whole lot would be different between a 75-yard attempt and a PAT,” Tucker said. “And I know a lot of people will probably be scratching their heads, [because] I think it’s drilled into every football fan’s mind that a longer kick requires lower trajectory. We make these analogies to golf, how it’s like you’re driving a ball off a tee box when you’re trying to kick a ball from farther away, but the difference in the trajectory, I think, is manageable if you’re hitting a good ball. Those first six to eight yards are the most important. That’s where a potential blocker could get his hand on the ball, six to eight yards out. I don’t think the trajectory is significant enough.”
Putting that theory to the test will likely require the Ravens to have the ball at the end of a half or game with little choice but to take a stab at letting Tucker take a shot at the record book. That’s not a particularly far-fetched scenario, so he may get his chance before the 2017 season is out.
Of course not. It’s exactly the same. That’s why we see people attempting 75 yarders every week during the regular season.
Just another example of how success at sports rarely translates to any other aspect of life.
except for that part about getting the ball high enough in the air to keep it from getting blocked every single time at the line of scrimmage
Best kicker ever, and he was a free agent.
“Mr. Tucker please report to the team facilities within the
next 2 hours for your random drug test.”
With that Ravens’ offense, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to attempt 75 yard FGs. They won’t get much closer to the end zone than that…
Looks like kickers aren’t the smart ones after all.
Yeah, that’s why they make 95% of the PATs from the current line, and no one has even made a 65 yarder in the NFL’s history.
So no difference at all. None whatsoever.
He just means that the kicking aspect is the same between PAT and 75 yard attempt. Obviously it’s more difficult from 75 yards.
To his point, there are plenty of top golfers with significantly different launch angles on their tee shots. Maybe he feels like he can launch at a higher angle and still get it 75 yards.
I think the takeaway here is the mindset. Most football players are the 0.000001% best of the bunch and most carry this sort of mindset. They’ve been successful and alpha throughout their life so getting an extra couple sacks, picks, tds, or fgs isn’t much to them. Everything is attainable. Unfortunately that’s why they don’t succeed so well in other areas of life, but it’s admirable.
I wouldn’t want the kicker who doubts themselves at any distance
ricko1112 says:
Jul 11, 2017 11:02 AM
Oh Ricko1112!you are such a brilliant quipster……gag.
Longer kicks are more possible NOT because the FG kickers are that much better, its because the NFL, in its utter lack of wisdom, has legislated out 90% of the possible ways that defenses can block a FG.
You can’t even breath on the snapper. You can’t leap. You can’t overload. These are just a few ways the “league” made FG kicking easier, and as long as Tucker (the best kicker in the league) is with the Ravens you can believe Baltimore will continue to lead the charge for even more FG block legislation, just like when Bill Polian created NFL flag football after 2004.
Here we are, I’m at my desk, and we’re talking about an idiot kicker, who got liquored up and ran his mouth off. What is the sports world coming to when we’re talking about idiot kickers?