Low-price food will be the rule for all games at new Falcons stadium, including the Super Bowl

More than six years ago, while attending the Super Bowl at Cowboys stadium, I decided that I wanted popcorn. There was plenty of food in the press box at the time, but no popcorn.
So I went out into the stadium, found a cart selling popcorn, and bought a modest-sized plastic tub full of it. For $15. Then, when I got back to the press box and dug in to my $15 bucket of popcorn, I immediately learned it was stale. (Maybe the fresh popcorn cost $30.)
It won’t be that way at Super Bowl LIII. Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay told reporters at the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza that the vow to have cheap food at Falcons home games applies to all games played at the new stadium.
“[W]e will have the exact same prices as you will at all of our games, just like we will at the Super Bowl, just like we will at any game,” McKay said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Because all of the customers that come in this building are our customers, too, and we’re going to treat them exactly the same way.”
McKay added that restaurant chains on the premises have agreed to charge the same prices at the Falcons stadium location that they charge elsewhere.
“We’re not going to let them come in and up-price people just because they paid to get into the stadium,” McKay said.
It’s a great approach, one that other stadiums will be pressured to follow. Then again, it may not matter. If/when a fan at the Superdome complains about the price of a hot dog and points out how much cheaper they are at the Falcons stadium, the cashier could say, “If you leave now for Atlanta, maybe you’ll be back by halftime.”
yes, the NFL brings in their own cash machines, gets ridiculous tax breaks and even has a hand in the money from the performer among others.
But, you will be able to tell the NFL that a hot dog will still cost the same at a preseason, regular season or even NFL Championship game. Sure… good luck with that.
“if you leave now maybe you’ll be there by halftime” love it
My man cave has a $300 popcorn popper just like you find in small movie theaters. It’s paid for itself many, many times over the years. There’s not a lot of foods tastier than hot, fresh popcorn popped in the finest of coconut oils in a guy’s own basement…
… and that’s while I sit in my plush recliner with “living fingers” to soothe my aging body and watch NFL games on my widescreen television set…
… oh, I almost forgot to mention the refrigerator next to the bathroom in my personal “stadium,” the fridge where I keep ice cold beer and other refreshing beverages.
Stadiums? Who needs ’em? Reasonable prices at stadiums? Yeah, right. Gimme my man cave any day!
1. This is awesome.
2. Too much to ask the same of movie theaters next?
The food prices get jacked up at airports and stadiums, because people are captive. So, this is nice when the owners of a stadium put a stop to this practice. To be able to buy a burger for the same price as a McDonalds down the road would be great.
Hopefully this Low Price Stadium Food trend will catch Fire league wide.
Rolling papers = $1.00
Digiorno = $5.99
Parking = $0.00
It takes a special kind of guy to charge folks $15 for stale popcorn. That’s why he’s going into the HOF.
Heck ya I wish all stadiums were like that. Slice of Pizza -7bucks Hotdogs-5 dollars. Just insane
From the previous post of this subject by McKay:
“This year, the Falcons will have $2 hot dogs, $2 sodas, $5 beers and other affordable options.”
I’l believe THOSE will be the prices for the Super Bowl in Atlanta in 2 years, when I see it !
