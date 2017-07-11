 Skip to content

Mark Schlereth leaves ESPN for FS1

Posted by Mike Florio on July 11, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

Mark Schlereth, one of the few non-star players to become fixtures at ESPN, has left the network after 16 years. As noted by Michael McCarthy of SportingNews.com, Schlereth has joined FS1.

Per McCarthy, Schlereth has a close relationship with recently-ousted FOX Sports chief Jamie Horowitz, and the move had been in the works for months.

Chances are the contract was signed before Horowitz got the boot, adding Schlereth to a lengthy list of Horowitz hires that FOX eventually will have to decide whether to keep. While some have assumed that FOX will honor all contracts negotiated by Horowitz, keep in mind that ESPN let go many employees with multiple years left on their deals.

Schlereth made his debut on FS1’s Undisputed. His role isn’t clear, but he will presumably be a contributor to the various FS1 studio shows.

One thing we know is that he won’t be writing for FOXSports.com.

8 Responses to “Mark Schlereth leaves ESPN for FS1”
  1. jayhawk6 says: Jul 11, 2017 12:55 PM

    Mark Schlereth has a work ethic that does not quit. He was treated like dirt by Mike Shanahan at Denver but kept plugging away after an ungodly number of knee surgeries.

    He deserves all good things that come his way.

  2. tronkoopmn says: Jul 11, 2017 12:57 PM

    He’s awful.

  3. aarons444 says: Jul 11, 2017 1:06 PM

    Los Angeles or Bristol? Connecticut or California?……….

    Congrats, Stink.

  4. jgedgar70 says: Jul 11, 2017 1:06 PM

    They need to put him in the broadcast booth. Fox is WAAAAAAAAAAY behind CBS in game broadcast talent.

  5. twincities90210 says: Jul 11, 2017 1:20 PM

    When will FOX finally use 1080HD cameras? Broadcasting the games in 720 is absolute garbage.

  6. RegisHawk says: Jul 11, 2017 1:25 PM

    Just tryin’ to sell his hot-sauce…

  7. theauger says: Jul 11, 2017 1:28 PM

    Mark is one the better NFL talking heads. A good hire by Fox sports.

  8. silvernblacksabbath says: Jul 11, 2017 1:30 PM

    Way to go Mark! BSPN is circling the drain becoming the new MTV.

