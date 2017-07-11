Mark Schlereth leaves ESPN for FS1

Posted by Mike Florio on July 11, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

Mark Schlereth, one of the few non-star players to become fixtures at ESPN, has left the network after 16 years. As noted by Michael McCarthy of SportingNews.com, Schlereth has joined FS1.

Per McCarthy, Schlereth has a close relationship with recently-ousted FOX Sports chief Jamie Horowitz, and the move had been in the works for months.

Chances are the contract was signed before Horowitz got the boot, adding Schlereth to a lengthy list of Horowitz hires that FOX eventually will have to decide whether to keep. While some have assumed that FOX will honor all contracts negotiated by Horowitz, keep in mind that ESPN let go many employees with multiple years left on their deals.

Schlereth made his debut on FS1’s Undisputed. His role isn’t clear, but he will presumably be a contributor to the various FS1 studio shows.

One thing we know is that he won’t be writing for FOXSports.com.