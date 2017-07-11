Mark Schlereth leaves ESPN for FS1

Mark Schlereth, one of the few non-star players to become fixtures at ESPN, has left the network after 16 years. As noted by Michael McCarthy of SportingNews.com, Schlereth has joined FS1.
Per McCarthy, Schlereth has a close relationship with recently-ousted FOX Sports chief Jamie Horowitz, and the move had been in the works for months.
Chances are the contract was signed before Horowitz got the boot, adding Schlereth to a lengthy list of Horowitz hires that FOX eventually will have to decide whether to keep. While some have assumed that FOX will honor all contracts negotiated by Horowitz, keep in mind that ESPN let go many employees with multiple years left on their deals.
Schlereth made his debut on FS1’s Undisputed. His role isn’t clear, but he will presumably be a contributor to the various FS1 studio shows.
One thing we know is that he won’t be writing for FOXSports.com.
Mark Schlereth has a work ethic that does not quit. He was treated like dirt by Mike Shanahan at Denver but kept plugging away after an ungodly number of knee surgeries.
He deserves all good things that come his way.
He’s awful.
Los Angeles or Bristol? Connecticut or California?……….
Congrats, Stink.
They need to put him in the broadcast booth. Fox is WAAAAAAAAAAY behind CBS in game broadcast talent.
When will FOX finally use 1080HD cameras? Broadcasting the games in 720 is absolute garbage.
Just tryin’ to sell his hot-sauce…
Mark is one the better NFL talking heads. A good hire by Fox sports.
Way to go Mark! BSPN is circling the drain becoming the new MTV.