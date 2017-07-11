Trey Griffey clears waivers after release by Colts

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 11, 2017, 1:18 AM EDT

Wide receiver Trey Griffey – the son of Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. – cleared waivers and became a free agent on Monday following his release by the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Griffey had been on the Colts injured reserve list since being waived/injured by the team in June. He was released after reaching an injury settlement with the team.

Griffey signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Arizona. Griffey had 79 catches for 1,241 yards and six scores in his college career, including 23 catches for 382 yards and two touchdowns last season.