Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on July 11, 2017, 7:25 AM EDT

Former Bills running backs Fred Jackson and Boobie Dixon are taking part in this week’s Spring League Showcase.

Moving DE Andre Branch into the starting lineup coincided with the Dolphins turning their 2016 season around.

Patriots G Joe Thuney’s in a more comfortable spot entering his second season.

Will Jets WR Robby Anderson build off his rookie season?

Love has been in the air for a pair of Ravens defensive linemen.

A look at RB Pete Johnson’s place in Bengals history.

The Browns feel they have a group of tight ends well suited to today’s NFL.

A call for the Steelers to come up with a big contract for RB Le’Veon Bell.

Playing with J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney has benefits for other Texans defenders.

The biggest questions at quarterback for the Colts have to do with Andrew Luck’s shoulder.

Will Jaguars DE Calais Campbell have the biggest impact of any AFC South newcomer?

The Titans filled in the blanks on their training camp schedule.

Broncos LB Von Miller is staying in touch with rookie T Garrett Bolles.

The Chiefs have a new G.M., but not all is known about their decision to make a change.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch’s return to Oakland has elicited responses from other NFL players who grew up in the city.

Lorenzo Neal looks forward to presenting his Chargers teammate LaDainian Tomlinson at the Hall of Fame.

Will DL Tyrone Crawford break out for the Cowboys?

The Giants receiving corps has to prove it can live up to the hype.

Some predictions about the Eagles defense.

Santana Moss points out where Redskins WR Jamison Crowder can improve.

Bears G Kyle Long introduced his girlfriend to his social media followers.

DT Haloti Ngata remains a key piece of the Lions defense.

The Packers will hold a job fair to fill gameday positions on July 17.

The Vikings hope Year Two is an improvement for WR Laquon Treadwell.

Falcons LB Vic Beasley intends to repeat as NFL sack leader.

How much have the Panthers improved their pass rush?

Breaking down the film of Saints G Larry Warford.

The oddsmakers don’t think the Buccaneers are a playoff team.

The Cardinals will be putting some tickets on sale this Saturday.

How high can Rams RB Todd Gurley climb?

49ers rookie LB Reuben Foster shared how he’s spending the time before training camp.

Assessing the future of the Seahawks secondary.