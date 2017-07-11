Would Kirk Cousins take the Derek Carr deal?

During a Tuesday morning visit with our friends at the Sports Junkies at 106.7 the Fan in D.C., an interesting question was posed regarding Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins: Would he take the Derek Carr deal right now?
I said he wouldn’t, and that he shouldn’t. Here’s why.
Carr signed, as a practical matter, a six-year, $126 million contract. It pays $25 million in 2017, $22.5 million in 2018, $20 million in 2019, $19 million in 2010, $19.625 million in 2021, and $19.877 million in 2022. Of the amount, $40 million is fully guaranteed at signing.
Cousins already has signed a one-year franchise tender with a fully-guaranteed value of $23.94 million, only $1.06 million less than what Carr will receive in 2017. Then, come 2018, Cousins will get $28.7 million under the transition tag, $34.7 million under the franchise tag, or a free and clear shot at the open market.
Yes, Carr has $16.06 million more fully guaranteed at signing. To get that, however, he has made a six-year commitment. Cousins gets a fairly large bird in the hand on a one-year deal, along with the chance to chase an even bigger bird or two or more in the bush — not to mention the $19.95 million bird that’s already been skinned and stuffed and mounted on his wall.
So, no, Cousins wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, agree to the same deal Carr received. Cousins’ specific circumstances justify a significantly better contract.
The transition tag/franchise tag in 2018 is very far from a “guarantee” for Cousins. What happens if he plays poorly without Garcon and Jackson and the Redskins have a losing record? Perhaps he could still sign a big deal with the Redskins or someone else, but a $28M franchise tag is far from a guarantee.
Um, NO. Derek Carr has been treated with nothing but respect by the Raiders. Kirk Cousins, on the other hand …….
Hell no, he needs to keep talking the one year deals until he can leave and than go play for somebody that wants him. It is clear the Redskins have never tried hard to make them their franchise QB.
Cousins seems to be one of the few QB’s that gets it when it comes to salary maximization—he has a future as an agent if he wants to go that route some day
Cousins should keep his one year deal for now, but if he becomes a free agent after this season, he isn’t getting the Carr deal from anybody.