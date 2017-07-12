49ers named Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year by ESPN

Posted by Mike Florio on July 12, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

The slow time on the NFL calendar typically generates plenty of negative news. Here’s something to balance that out.

The 49ers were recognized as the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year at the third annual Sports Humanitarian of the Year Awards in L.A.. The other finalists for the recognition presented by ESPN were the the Chicago White Sox (MLB), Memphis Grizzlies (NBA), and the New York City Football Club (MLS).

According to a press release issued by the 49ers, the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award “represents a sports team that demonstrates how teamwork between athletes and their team’s community relations efforts or foundations can create a significant impact on a community or cause.” The 49ers will receive a $100,000 grant that will be devoted to a charity related to the team’s humanitarian efforts.

“Every Sunday, the 49ers take the field to win,” 49ers co-chair Dr. John York said in the release. “The other 349 days of the year, we want to be the best football team and the best community citizens. Through the 49ers Foundation’s efforts to keep kids ‘Safe, On Track, and In School,’ we inspire Bay Area children to succeed in life using sports as a pathway. We are honored that ESPN recognizes the 49ers educational efforts in the community.”

The 49ers donated over 1,200 of volunteer time to over 75 local events and gave $4 million to local non-profits in 2016, and they operate the 49ers STEM Leadership Institute and the 49ers STEAM Education Program.