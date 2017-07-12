Aaron Rodgers: “I’m on the back nine of my career”

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 12, 2017, 6:11 AM EDT

Aaron Rodgers is far from old. But he’s also not in denial about where he is in his career.

The 33-year-old Packers quarterback told the NFL Network he’s still feeling good, but knows what’s in front of him.

“I think I’m on the back nine of my career,” Rodgers said. “But I think I’m just kind of starting the back nine. This will be my 10th year starting, I got to sit for three years. So I’m not the typical 13-year pro, having the opportunity to sit for three years and not take the wear and tear to learn the game.”

Of course if you extend the golf metaphor literally and he’s halfway finished, that could mean another 10 years, putting him into Tom Brady-if-he-ever-gets-old territory.

But it’s hard to think about the eventual end, when Rodgers is playing at his best right now. He threw 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions last year, and is about to do some unprecedented things in terms of career statistics.

And while he’s not thinking about the whens of his retirement, he has a good idea about the where.

“I think we all have numbers,” Rodgers said. “When I was a young player, I remember thinking as I looked at some of the older guys, if I got to five that’d be cool, or eight, or anything after 10 would be amazing. For me, I think the longevity is tied to being a Green Bay Packer. I’d like to finish my career in Green Bay.”

Of course, Brett Favre probably thought that once too.