Arians: Kaepernick “can play in the right system”

Posted by Mike Florio on July 12, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT
Of all the coaches in the NFL who didn’t directly work with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, few know Kaepernick’s game better than Cardinals coach Bruce Arians.

Arians has faced Kaepernick’s 49ers twice per year for each of the last four years. So Arians knows what Kaepernick can and can’t do. During a Wednesday appearance on PFT Live, Arians provided his assessment of Kaepernick’s current skills.

“He can play in the right system,” Arians said. “He’s proven that. When he was with [former 49ers offensive coordinator] Greg Roman, that system fit him perfectly. He’s a read-option, athletic guy. He can throw it down the field with the play-action passes. He struggled against us in the past out of the pocket. It’s just finding the right fit.”

Thus, from Arians’ perspective, Kaepernick’s lingering unemployment traces to football reasons only.

Of course, the question then becomes whether Kaepernick is good enough in a read-option system that includes play-action passes to justify making him your quarterback and incorporating a system that he can execute properly.  To get there, a team may need to hire Roman, who currently is employed by the Ravens and John Harbaugh, the brother of the coach who got the most out of Kaepernick. But Baltimore still has Joe Flacco, and no apparent or immediate plans to make a change.

It could be that Kaepernick’s wait will continue until next year, when the annual game of musical chairs plays out and, ultimately, a guy who runs a system like Roman’s ends up in a position to bring a guy like Kaepernick to town.

13 Responses to “Arians: Kaepernick “can play in the right system””
  1. xbam says: Jul 12, 2017 10:57 AM

    man it would be great if he went to the Ravens lol!

  2. lukejones says: Jul 12, 2017 11:00 AM

    He’d be great in a system where they punt on 3rd down

  3. billymutt says: Jul 12, 2017 11:07 AM

    Thank goodness! I was beginning to fear we won’t get an update on Kaepernick today.

  4. factschecker says: Jul 12, 2017 11:08 AM

    Maybe he can play in the Dagobah System? Yoda can teach him.

  5. charger383 says: Jul 12, 2017 11:16 AM

    there is no system where most fans would accept him and that is main reason he is out

  6. pancaketaco says: Jul 12, 2017 11:17 AM

    Has Arians replaced Kaepernick as the go to when in need of “fresh” content?

  7. cmoney20 says: Jul 12, 2017 11:20 AM

    I need more opinions from Bruce Arians. I want know what Bruce Arians thinks about everything in the world. Luckily I’ve been alive the last two days to witness the great tale about how he outsmarted Peyton Manning. That Bruce Arians. He’s just better than you.

  8. coltzfan166 says: Jul 12, 2017 11:26 AM

    It’s called the Jim Harbaugh system

  9. crazyallives says: Jul 12, 2017 11:28 AM

    I think he’d be great in the CFL system.

  10. gromit45 says: Jul 12, 2017 11:32 AM

    I think people forget how important Frank Gore was to the success of the read-option that year.

  11. RegisHawk says: Jul 12, 2017 11:46 AM

    …and when a guy who earned the “QB whisperer” title by having Joey Porter swear at Big Ben…well, no need to say any more…

  12. nhpats says: Jul 12, 2017 11:46 AM

    Kaep would flourish in a system where throwing interceptions counted as points for his offense…

  13. alaric411 says: Jul 12, 2017 11:52 AM

    He’d be great in the Canadian football league system. At least he hasn’t insulted Canadian veterans.

