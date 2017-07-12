Bret Bielema: Jerry Jones’ donation to alma mater helps in recruiting

Posted by Charean Williams on July 12, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

Jerry Jones, a co-captain of Arkansas’ 1964 national championship football team, donated $10.65 million to Razorback Athletics in 2015. Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema credits Jones’ donation with helping to build top-of-the-line facilities.

“One of the best things about my job is my relationship with Jerry and Stephen Jones [also a former Razorback player] and the family,” Bielema told Newy Scruggs of NBC Sports Radio. “They gave us an unbelievable facility that is the showcase of our recruiting efforts and houses not only state of the art student-athlete performance center for academics but also a dining hall that by NCAA rules now we are able to maximize and utilize to recruit has been a game changer for us.”

The Hogs annually play Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium, but Bielema said it will mean more this year with Jones going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.

“To be able to go to Jerry’s World this year, in a year when he’s getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, that’s truly, truly a special thing we’re all excited to be a part of,” Bielema said.