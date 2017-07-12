Bruce Arians not concerned his book gives away too much

Posted by Josh Alper on July 12, 2017, 9:41 AM EDT

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has written a book called The Quarterback Whisperer that was released on Tuesday and includes insight into the approach to running a football team that he’s put together over his long career on the sideline.

As part of the promotional blitz for the book, Arians spoke with Mike Florio for Wednesday’s PFT Live podcast, which is available at Apple Podcasts, audioBoom, and other outlets. You can check out the video of Arians’ appearance right here, including his answer to a question about whether he’s worried that he gave future opponents too much information about his approach to the game.

“You can give the other team your playbook,” Arians said. “They never know which plays you’re going to call so I always think that stuff’s overrated. Some people think they have to reinvent the envelope every week. I don’t think the game’s that hard.”

Given the amount of work that goes into studying film and analyzing tendencies that every team does every week, it’s hard to think that Arians’ book is going to present anyone with too much more insight into his plans than is already available. Arians told Florio that the extent of that preparation makes “self-scouting” particularly important so that he can anticipate what others are anticipating before adjusting accordingly.