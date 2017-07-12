Bruce Arians: Week One loss to Patriots derailed our season

When the Patriots met the Cardinals in Week One of 2016, it was viewed as a potential Super Bowl preview between two of the league’s best teams. As it turned out, it was a great game that came down to the final minute — but it was no Super Bowl preview.
After the Patriots beat the Cardinals 23-21, New England went on to win the Super Bowl, while Arizona went on to finish the season a disappointing 7-8-1. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said on the PFT Live podcast that he thinks the Week One loss sent the rest of the season spiraling out of control.
“I think the biggest reason was losing the opener on Sunday Night Football to the Patriots on that missed field goal,” Arians said. “That took a lot of swagger out of our football team, then we came back and lost to the Rams in another close game. We didn’t win the close games we had won in the past but it all goes back to that first one.”
The flip side is, the Cardinals didn’t give up on their season and finished with two impressive wins in Weeks 16 and 17. Arians said he thinks that will propel them into the coming season, when he expects his team to play a lot better than it did last year, hopefully starting in Week One.
No offense to Arians, but a team that is derailed by a loss in the first week isn’t a team with enough mental toughness to go very far.
The Tom Brady less patriots at that point in the season.
Nobody thought we would win that game with a backup QB.
But we exposed them.
And the rest is history. Literally.
If a missed field goal in Week 1 is enough to derail your team, there probably wasn’t much there to begin with.
If you can’t recover after losing the first game, your team is in big trouble. I guarantee the Patriots would still have won the Super Bowl if they had lost that Week 1 game.
Only a weak team to begin with would let the first game of the season ruin them. The Patriots played four games without their starting quarterback and won the SB still. Arians is the king of excuses. The cardinals were overrated as so is Bruce Arians. I predict he retires after another failed season in 2017.
Cardinals easily take the NFC West by Thanksgiving in 2017.
Seems like this falls on the coaching staff to rally the team past bad losses.
It’s always the Patriots fault why other teams just plainly suck..imagine if TB12 played in that game Bruce it would have been worse..so you lose the first game and can’t recover from that, but the World Champs recover from 28-3…
The Patriots broke the Colts…..
The Patriots broke the Seahawks….
The Patriots broke the Cardinals….
The Patriots broke the Steelers…..
The Patriots broke the Falcons…
Who is next?
Can we please make one intelligent move and discontinue the use of the term “swagger”?
Perhaps Bruce, if there were less swagger and a bit more focus on fundamentals the result may have been different.
Notice you never ever hear any NE player talking about swagger. You never stop hearing it around certain teams that don’t get far.
No, not wearing great hats and instead trying to play-act Mr. Corporate NFL Coach derailed it and will continue to derail it. Put aside the suit. Become who you were born to be. Take the cowboy hat road.
good coaches would never think that a week 1 loss to a good team is a valid reason to go 7-8-1.
*great* coaches would never let a week 1 close loss derail an entire season.
The Hall of Fame is filled with portrait busts of coaches and players who lost the first game of the season to a really good team and found a way to rise above it.
Really!? You couldn’t rebound with 15 games left to play?
Weak.
Yikes. So much for being mentally tough. I hope their 2017 draft position doesn’t derail the season. I kind of like Arizona. Any team that Fitz is on I’m going to at least “kind if like.”
The year the Patriots won their first SB, they lost the first 2 games AND their starting QB. The 4th string QB came in, saved the Patriots’ season and was SB MVP.
This admission by Arians tells us all we need to know about his coaching and the mental toughness of the Cardinals.
If the first game is a loss and the whole season is derailed I’m calling the coach out.
Not very mentally tough if a team lets an early season loss derail them… lol
2015 Chiefs started the season 1-5 and only had 10 games to turn their season around. They ended up making the playoffs and winning a playoff game. I feel like 0-1 isn’t exactly a big hole to get out of or even 3-3 after week 6.
Poor excuse from clearly a poorly coached team if 0-1 derails a season.
If you can’t get your team on to Cincinatti, Bruce, of course you’re gonna be pooched
I’ve gotta say, I love me some Brady but weeks 1 and 2 are the most excited I’ve been in a long time. I don’t know what it is exactly, but something about having a young quarterback with unsure expectations made it awesome. But then he got hurt and we were stuck with a running QB who couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat
Sounds like a lame excuse from a lame coach.
Why would the Cards let a loss to cheaters discourage them? ……….. duh
Isn’t it the HC’s job to get his team mentally prepared come what may? Arians should take that up with… oh, wait
I honestly can’t admit another (of any sport) admitting something like that. Embarrassing. And he was once coach of the year???
You might as well fold the franchise, burn down the stadium and salt the earth; nothing of substance will ever grow there…
Wow that is a comment that speaks volumes about the players, coaches and the team in general….
So the coaches and players couldn’t beat the Patriots backup quarterback in week 1 and it killed your teams season? Where is the mental and physical toughness of your players? The football season is 16 weekly games….and you were beaten after the first one?
The coaches including yourself couldn’t move past this? coaches mental and physical toughness?
Crying towels all around down there…….everyone can’t play the Browns on week one…..
Hey Bruce: DON’T PRESS SEND!