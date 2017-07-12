DeAngelo Williams riles Cowboys fans

Posted by Charean Williams on July 12, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

DeAngleo Williams said he wouldn’t consider playing for the Cowboys, one of four teams he has eliminated as a potential landing spot. Cowboys fans were quick to point out that the Cowboys wouldn’t consider Williams with Ezekiel Elliott, Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris on their roster.

“I’m an ’80s baby, I was born in 1983, and the 49ers ruled the ’80s,” Williams explained, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “The Cowboys somewhat did something in the ’90s. I even refuse to give them that, as a Niners fan.”

But Williams didn’t stop there.

“The Cowboys, they win,” Williams said. “They just, they don’t ever show up during the playoffs, though. Like, they always disappear in the playoffs. I got a great depiction of the Cowboys fan base during the regular season last year, they were on cloud nine. You couldn’t tell them anything — anything — because they were going to win the [championship]. That’s all they said, like, fans just got extremely super annoying, and then the minute they lose, they either got cheated, somebody was hurt, like the excuses start flowing.

“It’s just amazing to me, just that fan base, just in general, they can’t handle defeat. I mean, still to this day, they say the Dez Bryant catch against the Green Bay Packers [in January 2015] was a catch.”

His comments riled Cowboys fans, who giddily pointed out on Twitter that Williams is 0-3 all time against the Cowboys, rushing for 128 yards on 23 carries. He was injured and unable to play last season when the Steelers lost to the Cowboys.

Of course, Williams could counter that the Cowboys haven’t even been to an NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season. Not that we’re trying to continue this war of words or anything.