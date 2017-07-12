Emmanuel Sanders would prefer an earlier quarterback call in Denver

Posted by Josh Alper on July 12, 2017, 7:03 AM EDT

When the Broncos held a competition for the starting quarterback job last year, they didn’t tab Trevor Siemian as the guy until they were through three preseason games.

The Broncos are holding another competition for the gig this year between Siemian and Paxton Lynch. One player who knows he’ll be part of the starting offense would opt for a faster timeline this time around.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said he wants “it to be done now if it’s up to me” and referenced last season while discussing the benefits of more time for the first team to gel leading into the regular season.

“I wouldn’t say that it affected it, but is there a difference of saying, ‘Oh we got our guy and we can sit up here and work out and we know who’s running with the first team and who’s running with the second team and yeah we can build chemistry a lot easier?’ Yeah,” Sanders said, via the Denver Post. “But at the end of the day, a quarterback competition is a quarterback competition. They’re trying to find the right guy for the team. The quarterback is the most important guy on the field so they’re going to take their time in making their decision, because it’s not only thinking about this season. They’re thinking about the future. They’re thinking about a lot. It’s a lot more than this season that they’re playing for and they understand that.”

Sanders may have to wait a bit longer than he’d like. Broncos coach Vance Joseph said at the end of offseason work that the “true evaluation” of the quarterbacks would come in training camp and that he’ll wait to see “clear separation” between the players before making the call for Week One.