Evan Engram gets new tattoo to represent his “new start”

Posted by Charean Williams on July 12, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT

Rookie Evan Engram has not even played a game for the Giants yet, but he already feels a connection to his new home. That’s why the tight end had the Freedom Tower, One World Trade Center — which he can see across the river from his apartment — tattooed on his right forearm.

“I visited New York a couple of summers ago and went to the World Trade Center, the memorial, the Freedom Tower, and it was mind-blowing,” Engram told Pat Leonard of the Daily News on Wednesday as he packed meals for the hungry at Newark Airport in an event organized by United Airlines and Rise Against Hunger.

“So I wanted to get the tattoo to represent my new journey, my new start. This is where my dreams came true.”

Engram, the No. 23 overall pick, can’t wait to join the Giants offense. He joins Odell Beckham Jr. and free agent signee Brandon Marshall as another weapon for Eli Manning.

“I see myself doing a lot and making plays,” Engram said, via Ari Kramer of Newsday. “Really, I just want to try to help the team any way I can and learn as much as I can from all my great teammates that have been at this level and know so much. I’m just going to be a young kid, just listening, eyes wide, ears open.”