Forbes: Cowboys remain world’s most valuable franchise at $4.2 billion

For the second consecutive year, the Cowboys ranked atop Forbes‘ annual team value rankings. Jerry Jones’ team topped Real Madrid last year and retained the title of world’s most valuable sports franchise at $4.2 billion this year.
Jones bought the Cowboys for $140 million in 1989.
Forbes reported that NFL teams earned an average operating profit of $91 million with no team banking less than $26 million. Only the Bengals, Lions and Bills failed to rank among the top-51 most valuable franchises.
The Patriots were the second-highest NFL team at $3.4 billion, which ranked sixth overall behind the Cowboys, New York Yankees ($3.7 billion), Manchester United ($3.69 billion), Barcelona ($3.64), and Real Madrid ($3.58).
The New York Giants ($3.1 billion) and 49ers ($3 billion) also ranked in the top 10.
The rankings are based on Forbes’ valuations done over the last year for all NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, soccer, NASCAR, and Formula One teams.
Kinda pricey for a team that hasn’t done squat for 2 decades now imo.
In what world are the 49ers worth 3 billion?
Bears rank #16?!?
Proof “value” doesn’t necessarily = success.
“Only the Bengals, Lions and Bills failed to rank among the top-51 most valuable franchises.”
The real story here is that the Browns are also worth more than the Chiefs, the Bucs and the Saints.
returntoexcellence says:
Jul 12, 2017 4:49 PM
In what world are the 49ers worth 3 billion?
2 1
———————-
They have a brand new stadium with Silicon Valley companies paying millions for seat licensing and advertising. They built the stadium at the right time (they were good, Raiders sucked). Now they can just put out a crap product for a few years and collect money before trying to be relevant again before a majority of the seat licenses come up for renewal. And of course their only competition in a major media market will be gone by then.
If it wasn’t for jealousy, Patriots would have been on top of this list.