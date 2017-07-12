Giants trying to convert Jarron Jones to offensive tackle

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 12, 2017, 3:05 AM EDT

The New York Giants are attempting to convert former Notre Dame defensive tackle Jarron Jones into an offensive tackle, according to Andy Lipari of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

After signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Jones began his career lining up in his traditional defensive tackle spot. However, later in the offseason, the team approached him about switching sides of the ball.

“Right before the end of OTA’s, the coaching staff pulled me into the office and said they wanted me to switch. The next day I was taking snaps at offensive tackle,” said Jones. “If you get that vote of confidence to switch positions, I’ll take it.

“They see a better fit. They want to take advantage of my size. We have a really good defensive line and in all honesty making the team on defense was pretty slim. Our offensive line is good but they could use a couple more guys. They … said it could pay big dividends for me.”

It’s a move that has been successfully made by players in the past. J.R. Sweezy, a defensive tackle at North Carolina State, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks as a seventh-round pick in 2012 and immediately earned a starting job at right guard. The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to convert Taylor Hart to offensive tackle after spending the first three years of his NFL career on the defensive line. Demar Dotson was converted to tackle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing just one season of college football on the defensive line at Southern Mississippi.

Jones will now attempt to pull off the switch with the Giants.

“Worse-case scenario is if I don’t make the roster, my chances at the practice squad are really good,” Jones said. “I have to keep showing improvement and if I don’t make a team this year, I’ll have a good shot next year if it doesn’t work out.”