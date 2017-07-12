Junior Galette wins decision in civil suit stemming from 2015 arrest

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 12, 2017, 11:47 PM EDT

Washington Redskins outside linebacker Junior Galette was awarded a decision in his favor in a civil lawsuit stemming from a 2015 arrest in Kenner, L.A.

According to FOX 8, a woman was seeking damages for emotional and physical distress from an incident in Jan. 2015 that resulted in Galette being arrested on domestic abuse allegations. However, the charges were thrown out a month later.

The civil case came to a conclusion on Wednesday at the conclusion of a three-day trial when the jury ruled in Galette’s favor. The woman had been seeking three years worth of funds for medical treatment worth approximately $60,000.

“It was money. It is what it is,” Galette said. “I just have to do a better job surrounding myself with better people. This was a lesson for me. A tough one. This was the incident that got me out of here (New Orleans) because I met with the (Saints) coaches maybe a week after this, and basically had gotten the message that I was about to be released.”

Galette was released by the Saints in July, 2015.