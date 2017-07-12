NFL Supplemental Draft passes with no one picked

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 12, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT

The 2017 NFL Supplemental Draft has come and gone.

As expected, no one was picked in this year’s Supplemental Draft. There was hardly any buzz about it heading into today, and it would have been a major surprise if any players had been selected.

Only two players, Georgia Military College defensive end Tavares Bingham and Western New Mexico running back Marques Rodgers, were eligible for the Supplemental Draft. They both now become free agents.

The Supplemental Draft used to be a big deal, but that’s no longer the case. In the last five years, only one player — Isaiah Battle of the Rams in 2015 — has been chosen in the Supplemental Draft.