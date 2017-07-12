 Skip to content

NFL Supplemental Draft passes with no one picked

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 12, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

The 2017 NFL Supplemental Draft has come and gone.

As expected, no one was picked in this year’s Supplemental Draft. There was hardly any buzz about it heading into today, and it would have been a major surprise if any players had been selected.

Only two players, Georgia Military College defensive end Tavares Bingham and Western New Mexico running back Marques Rodgers, were eligible for the Supplemental Draft. They both now become free agents.

The Supplemental Draft used to be a big deal, but that’s no longer the case. In the last five years, only one player — Isaiah Battle of the Rams in 2015 — has been chosen in the Supplemental Draft.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill
Respond to “NFL Supplemental Draft passes with no one picked”
  1. jbl429 says: Jul 12, 2017 1:20 PM

    Wow, it’s been 6 years since Terelle Pryor was drafted in the Supplimental Draft.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!