Non-moving teams to rake in $55 million from Rams, Chargers, Raiders

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 12, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Rams and Chargers and Raiders are adding value to their franchises by moving.

But it’s lucrative for the teams staying put as well.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, each team in the league that isn’t moving will get $55.2 million over the next 11 years thanks to their carpetbagging partners.

The Rams and Chargers each pay a total of $645 million to move to Los Angeles, which can be paid in over 10 years from December 2019 to December 2028. The Raiders will pay $378 million over 10 years, a reflection of the value of the Las Vegas market relative to L.A.

The Chargers and Rams don’t get a share from each other for the L.A. move,  but they will get a share of the Raiders’ fee.

That kind of free money also explains why owners were so enthusiastic to vote for three relocations in a short amount of time.

1 Response to “Non-moving teams to rake in $55 million from Rams, Chargers, Raiders”
  1. darkbaconlips says: Jul 12, 2017 5:05 PM

    As always, the tax payers will cover the Raiders.

