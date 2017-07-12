Packers’ books show NFL teams split $7.8 billion in national revenue

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 12, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

The NFL’s 32 teams split $7.8 billion in shared national revenue last season, or $244 million per team, as revealed when the Packers released financial information today.

Most of that money comes from the league’s TV deals with NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and DirecTV, although the figure also includes licensing and merchandise revenues. Last year’s revenue was a 10 percent increase from the previous season.

Packers President Mark Murphy, whose team is publicly owned and therefore required to open its books, said the latest revenue figures show the league is in good financial shape.

“We’re very fortunate that we’ve seen the kind of growth that we have, and I feel very confident that we’ll continue to see it, at least through the rest of this collective bargaining agreement,” Murphy said.

The $7.8 billion figure does not include local revenues, which are worth another $6 billion or so.