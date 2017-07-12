 Skip to content

Packers’ books show NFL teams split $7.8 billion in national revenue

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 12, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT
The NFL’s 32 teams split $7.8 billion in shared national revenue last season, or $244 million per team, as revealed when the Packers released financial information today.

Most of that money comes from the league’s TV deals with NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and DirecTV, although the figure also includes licensing and merchandise revenues. Last year’s revenue was a 10 percent increase from the previous season.

Packers President Mark Murphy, whose team is publicly owned and therefore required to open its books, said the latest revenue figures show the league is in good financial shape.

“We’re very fortunate that we’ve seen the kind of growth that we have, and I feel very confident that we’ll continue to see it, at least through the rest of this collective bargaining agreement,” Murphy said.

The $7.8 billion figure does not include local revenues, which are worth another $6 billion or so.

25 Responses to “Packers’ books show NFL teams split $7.8 billion in national revenue”
  1. weepingjebus says: Jul 12, 2017 4:51 PM

    Would have been over $10 billion if you had a Commissioner who didn’t stuff his foot in his mouth at every opportunity and who isn’t booed by fans on national television from the Draft all the way through to and including the Super Bowl.

    Oh well.

  2. tjacks7 says: Jul 12, 2017 4:52 PM

    What does that break down to per share of Packer stock? Oh wait.

  3. packfntk says: Jul 12, 2017 4:53 PM

    The NFL train keeps chugging along! CHOO CHOO!

  4. eljefedelmundo says: Jul 12, 2017 4:54 PM

    Thank you Packers- without you it would all be secret

  5. silverandblack052099 says: Jul 12, 2017 4:54 PM

    What’s up now Mark Cuban?

  6. skoobyfl says: Jul 12, 2017 5:01 PM

    Can we as fans get a free hotdogs at the home opener on the NFL’s dime ??

  7. 12brichandfamous says: Jul 12, 2017 5:01 PM

    Publicly funded stadiums are no longer needed with that much revenue. The salary cap is $ 155 M. $90 M profit at a min EBIDTA.

  8. Susan Imbriale says: Jul 12, 2017 5:02 PM

    WOW , that is a lot of money.
    Just think of all of the greedy owners out there pocketing some of that not used to pay salaries

  9. SidFarkus says: Jul 12, 2017 5:05 PM

    How can they survive on so little?? Times are getting tough

  10. unnamedsources says: Jul 12, 2017 5:08 PM

    but they cant afford goal line cameras….

  11. archermaggot says: Jul 12, 2017 5:10 PM

    What does that break down to per share of Packer stock? Oh wait.
    ________________________

    Stadium renovations are worth something.

  12. wannabear says: Jul 12, 2017 5:17 PM

    Big money for Big people. I ain’t mad at all.

  13. bhuettl says: Jul 12, 2017 5:20 PM

    True Packers fans would want to reinvest the income/capital gains back into the team to improve infrastructure and accoutrements (if they had the opportunity). The purchase of Packers stock has never been a for profit investment. As far as your teams balance sheet, I can also tell you where your profits went…one place Zippy Woof. I hear he is saving up to move the team to a real market such as St. Louis, San Diego, Oakland or Fargo.

  14. gotitan says: Jul 12, 2017 5:20 PM

    And we hear the stock options are worthless. This information doesn’t come from any other team, making it priceless.

  15. mzew233 says: Jul 12, 2017 5:23 PM

    Once Brady retires the NFL is NO LONGER a viable Product.

    Think about that for a minute. DId anyone watch the NBA from 1998-2004 when MJ retired?

    Who won the championships those years?
    You lose.

  16. harrisonhits2 says: Jul 12, 2017 5:23 PM

    The scumbag owners can afford their own billion dollar palaces.

  17. nygiantsfan1234 says: Jul 12, 2017 5:25 PM

    Another 6 billion = 187.5 mil per team. That equals 431.5 mil per team. What the hell are local revenues??

  18. antkowiak666 says: Jul 12, 2017 5:26 PM

    Not bad for a Nonprofit Organization.

  19. jimmyjohns01 says: Jul 12, 2017 5:32 PM

    skoobyfl says:
    Jul 12, 2017 5:01 PM
    Can we as fans get a free hotdogs at the home opener on the NFL’s dime ??

    —————————————-

    Yea, then they would increase tickets by 5%.

  20. puntonfirstdown says: Jul 12, 2017 5:32 PM

    By NFL decree and approval from all owners, the revenue from Packers stock sales can only be used for stadium renovations.

  21. whatjusthapped says: Jul 12, 2017 5:40 PM

    That’s a lot of money, especially for owners like the Wilf’s who don’t have to fork out a dime for a trophy cabinet.

    The Packers don’t allow much publicity on their own facility but the players have access to a state of the art training facility, weight room, medical facility and a gourmet dining facility where they can eat breakfast, lunch and dinner. So that’s how the Packers are plowing back the profits, can’t speak for the other 31 teams but the Vikings should consider investing in a FG kicker that can convert from 27 yards out.

  22. Eli Pacheco says: Jul 12, 2017 5:43 PM

    the Jaguars got the same amount? Poor #merica.

  23. pkrlvr says: Jul 12, 2017 5:43 PM

    What does that break down to per share of Packer stock? Oh wait.
    ——–
    It’s sad that there are people out there that just aren’t smart enough to understand how it works. Maybe this will help. You know how they built the new stadium in MN then raised taxes to force the citizens to pay for it? It’s the exact opposite of that.

  24. officialgame says: Jul 12, 2017 5:44 PM

    Why in God’s name do starving city’s have to feed these money grubbing pig owners? It should be illegal for States and city’s to fund new stadiums with taxpayer money. It will probably stop the city hopping as well.

  25. raiderston says: Jul 12, 2017 5:46 PM

    Mother of Football God!! so win or loose every team get $233M??? Who’s wants to invest with me in a new football team?? hehe

  26. tylawspick6 says: Jul 12, 2017 5:48 PM

    slow death to goodell

