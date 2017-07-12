Packers’ books show NFL teams split $7.8 billion in national revenue

The NFL’s 32 teams split $7.8 billion in shared national revenue last season, or $244 million per team, as revealed when the Packers released financial information today.
Most of that money comes from the league’s TV deals with NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and DirecTV, although the figure also includes licensing and merchandise revenues. Last year’s revenue was a 10 percent increase from the previous season.
Packers President Mark Murphy, whose team is publicly owned and therefore required to open its books, said the latest revenue figures show the league is in good financial shape.
“We’re very fortunate that we’ve seen the kind of growth that we have, and I feel very confident that we’ll continue to see it, at least through the rest of this collective bargaining agreement,” Murphy said.
The $7.8 billion figure does not include local revenues, which are worth another $6 billion or so.
What does that break down to per share of Packer stock? Oh wait.
Publicly funded stadiums are no longer needed with that much revenue. The salary cap is $ 155 M. $90 M profit at a min EBIDTA.
True Packers fans would want to reinvest the income/capital gains back into the team to improve infrastructure and accoutrements (if they had the opportunity). The purchase of Packers stock has never been a for profit investment. As far as your teams balance sheet, I can also tell you where your profits went…one place Zippy Woof. I hear he is saving up to move the team to a real market such as St. Louis, San Diego, Oakland or Fargo.
And we hear the stock options are worthless. This information doesn’t come from any other team, making it priceless.
By NFL decree and approval from all owners, the revenue from Packers stock sales can only be used for stadium renovations.
The Packers don’t allow much publicity on their own facility but the players have access to a state of the art training facility, weight room, medical facility and a gourmet dining facility where they can eat breakfast, lunch and dinner. So that’s how the Packers are plowing back the profits, can’t speak for the other 31 teams but the Vikings should consider investing in a FG kicker that can convert from 27 yards out.
It’s sad that there are people out there that just aren’t smart enough to understand how it works. Maybe this will help. You know how they built the new stadium in MN then raised taxes to force the citizens to pay for it? It’s the exact opposite of that.
Why in God’s name do starving city’s have to feed these money grubbing pig owners? It should be illegal for States and city’s to fund new stadiums with taxpayer money. It will probably stop the city hopping as well.
