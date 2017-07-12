Packers say Ted Thompson’s the G.M. as long as he wants the job

Posted by Josh Alper on July 12, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy met with reporters on Wednesday for an annual review of the team’s finances and also fielded questions about General Manager Ted Thompson’s future with the club.

That’s been a popular topic in recent years. Thompson has moved into his second decade on the job amid occasional reports of friction with head coach Mike McCarthy and the team’s moves to hold onto potential successors Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst as other teams have spoken to them about jumping ship.

Murphy said Wednesday that Thompson and McCarthy have a “great relationship” and described the team’s relationship with Thompson the same way. He also said that the ball is in Thompson’s court when it comes to when they’ll be looking for their next G.M.

“As long as he wants to continue to work, and he’s still doing a good job — and I think he still does a great job for us — we want him to continue to be our general manager,” Murphy said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “At a point he decides he doesn’t want to do it anymore for whatever reason, then we would do a search.”

Potential Thompson replacements exist outside the organization and former Packer exec John Dorsey is available after being fired as the Chiefs General Manager last month. Murphy said he couldn’t answer whether Dorsey might rejoin the organization with a team spokesman making it clear that would be Thompson’s call along with everything else in the team’s football operations department.