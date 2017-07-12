Report: Broncos won’t hold pre-camp passing workouts

Posted by Josh Alper on July 12, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT

Pre-camp workouts for quarterbacks and their receivers have become commonplace around the NFL in recent years and the Broncos have been part of the trend.

Peyton Manning organized workouts at Duke University while he was still with the team and Mark Sanchez did the same in California last year, although that extra work didn’t help Sanchez make the team’s 53-man roster come September. Wideouts Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders said that they would be back in California with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch again this month, but those plans have reportedly been scrapped.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports that the passing camp is “not happening anymore.”

That will leave Siemian and Lynch to resume their competition for the starting job at the team’s first training camp practice on June 27. The lack of the pre-training camp camp probably won’t alter coach Vance Joseph’s timeline for making a call, although it will mean a bit less time for everyone to work together and develop the chemistry Sanders is hoping to see in the passing game.