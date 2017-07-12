Tony Romo co-favorite to win celebrity golf tournament

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 12, 2017, 9:14 AM EDT

Now that he’s retired (unless, I mean, something weird happens), Tony Romo can focus on his golf game.

And it appears that those who monitor these things believe he’s got championship potential.

According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, Romo has been installed as a co-favorite for this week’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Romo has never won the tournament, but he and former baseball pitcher (and back-to-back winner) Mark Mulder have been installed as co-favorites at 3-1, t the sportsbook at Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino.

Romo took a four-year break from the event because of injuries that he was dealing with as his football career was winding down, but he finished in the top five the four years before that (2009-12). He attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open earlier this year but didn’t make it.

Other former football players near the top of the oddsmakers board include Mark Rypien (7-1), Trent Dilfer (10-1), John Elway (12-1), Jerry Rice (30-1), Aaron Rodgers (30-1), Carson Palmer (40-1), Charles Woodson (100-1), Steve Young (1,000-1), Herm Edwards (2,000-1).

Herm’s not playing to win the game, but at least his odds are better than Larry the Cable Guy (5,000-1) and NBA legend and known hacker Charles Barkley (6,000-1).