Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 12, 2017, 6:29 AM EDT

Does Bills WR Sammy Watkins have a point about NFL players being underpaid?

Remembering the intentional safety the Patriots took in a comeback win in 2003.

The Jets are getting younger on the offensive line.

Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi, a London native, is promoting products in Europe.

New Raven Tony Jefferson says he used NFL Game Pass to watch the teams that were interested in him in free agency and see which defense was the best fit.

Bengals RB Corey Dillon once combined with QBs Akili Smith and Scott Mitchell for one of the most ridiculous box scores ever.

Some big names in Cleveland football want to open a medical marijuana dispensary.

Is Steelers FS Mike Mitchell going to earn his $8.13 million salary this season?

The Texans like what they see of OT Julién Davenport.

The Colts are advocating for blood donations.

The Jaguars are having a job fair.

The attorney for two Titans players being sued by a man over a bar fight calls the lawsuit a “blatant money grab.”

Broncos camp will include a big battle for the No. 3 receiver job.

If you want a picture and autograph from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at an event on Monday, it will cost you $50.

How many of the incentives in his contract will Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch reach?

Plenty of NFL players run football camps, but Damion Squire of the Chargers is having a youth fitness camp for any kid who wants to be fit.

Where does Cowboys WR Dez Bryant rank among the NFL’s best?

Former Giant Shaun O’Hara says rookie TE Evan Engram is primed for big things.

Eagles players were happy to travel to Fargo to work with Carson Wentz.

Will Bruce Allen’s stubbornness cost Washington Kirk Cousins?

Bears FB Michael Burton could give Chicago an old-school offense.

Lions WR Golden Tate is ranked as the No. 11 athlete in the Detroit area.

Former Packers RB Ahman Green is expected to enter a plea in a child abuse case on August 24.

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is a rising star.

The Falcons are hosting a youth football coaching clinic.

Do the Panthers’ veteran defensive ends have enough gas in the tank?

Saints LT Terron Armstead is one of the most important players on the Saints — if he’s healthy.

Is Jameis Winston a Top 10 quarterback?

Cardinals QB Bruce Arians has had plenty to say about quarterbacks.

Rams RB Todd Gurley thinks it can’t get any worse than it was last season.

San Francisco rookie LB Reuben Foster has been praised by everyone who watched him in college.

Seahawks DE Michael Bennett is hosting a free football camp.