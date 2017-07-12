Would you swap in-game ad saturation for no commercial breaks?

Here’s an only-in-July question that came up Wednesday morning during my weekly visit with The Mack Attack on WFNZ in Charlotte: If NFL broadcasts were to dump all commercial breaks but replace them with an infiltration of advertisements into the broadcast itself, would that be a fair trade?
More specifically, the game would never (or, at most, rarely) go to commercial. In turn, for example, the uniforms would contain corporate logos, the field would have ads superimposed over it before the snap, the static TV score/time graphics would include sales messages, and the announcers would periodically read promotions between plays or during natural breaks in the action.
With the NFL already tightening up the game-viewing experience to prevent an ADD-addled nation from changing the channel or otherwise finding something else to watch on their phone, tablet, laptop, whatever, why not go all the way and never take a break while instead flooding the screen with a flurry of pitches that actually may fit better with rewired American brains that routinely process multiple different streams of information at once?
Whether it ever happens or not, this is the kind of thinking in which the league will need to engage as it strikes the balance between keeping the game moving and keeping the cash flowing. At some point, never leaving the game may be the only way to keep fans from doing the same.
Now that the idea has been brought up, the league will no doubt allow “in-game ad saturation” but KEEP the commercial breaks.
Sometimes I turn it off because I just can’t handle the truth
No…NO….NOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!
yep
We already have in-game ad saturation AND an hour of commercials a game… Let me give you a hint, Hyundai has nothing to do with the red zone stats. As of late, I DVR the games I watch and start watching the game an hour and 20 minutes after kickoff. The only time I haven’t caught up to the end (while watching the Toyota half time report, mind you) is when the game goes to overtime. The NFL owners’ shared revenue was 7.8 billion last year… Enough is enough.
no
Also, kickoffs, timeouts, quarterly field changes take time. Better to see a beautiful person whose primary job is acting sell E.D. meds than Pat Sumerall or Terry Bradshaw
Great……..by just suggesting this, we will now have both.
yes
So my high priced “authentic” nfl Jersey is going to have a Viagra and Pizza Hut logo on it ?
I’ve seen a game or two on Sky UK.
Instead of a commercial, they go back to the studio and several ex-NFL players discuss whatever just happened on the last drive.
Tons better experience, IMO.
I have Sunday Ticket and it is the ultimate commercial stopper during Sunday day games. If my TV was larger than 50″, I’d be willing to let them to use 10% of the screen in-between plays.
Commercial breaks > in-game ads
Last thing I need in my life is Joe Buck promoting viagra.
I DVR all games I plan on watching.
I never watch any game live, including playoff games and the super bowl.
Click, Click, Click, Click, Click – that was my fast skip 30 seconds, just saved me 2.5 minutes.
Isn’t that what we already have? We already hear Jim Nantz telling us all to watch America’s #1 new comedy or this week on 60 Minutes after EVERY. SINGLE. COMMERCIAL. BREAK.
#vomit
I don’t call them ‘commercials’, I call them fluid changing breaks. 2 minutes is plenty to head to the bathroom and stop by the fridge for another beer on the way back.
Keep your in game ads, leave the commercials. I don’t want to hear Joe Buck stumble though the “That’s another AT&T first down” or a “That’s a Fed-ex completion by Rogers.”
Hearing “That punt return was brought to you by the good people at Viagra- When the feeling is right, reach for Viagra.” would be too much. *shudder*
No
I love watching at a bar. The commercials give me a bathroom break when I’ve broken the seal. Also the ads are occasionally entertaining. I’ll take that over being bludgeoned to death with ads in the game.
The players aren’t in shape for this. They are used to having those TV timeouts.
The difference between a European soccer broadcast and an NFL broadcast is stunning. Different game, I realize, but there are no intrusions into the action in soccer games at all, yet revenues are just about identical to NFL revenues.
So how is it that we have to watch interruption after interruption, making an NFL game almost unwatchable in real time, and they don’t interrupt at all? Except during halftime, no commercials, no superimposed ads, no spots done by the play-by-play guys – nothing but action!
I’d be happy with corporate sponsors logos on uniforms if it gave us that kind of experience.
No.
I foresee a mighty kickstarter that puts Goodell clown face patches on uniforms for the lols.