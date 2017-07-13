40 minutes with Adam Gase coming soon to PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on July 13, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT

The PFT Live daily podcast and the four-week break from the daily PFT Live radio/TV grind intersected on Thursday, with a trip to Florida for a face-to-face discussion with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.

A wide-ranging 40-minute discussion with Gase will be posted soon in the places where the PFT Live podcast typically is posted: Apple Podcasts, audioBoom, and/or wherever else you can get the PFT Live podcast.

Gase led the Dolphins to a 10-6 record and the team’s first playoff appearance since 2008 in his first season with the team. Stuck in the same division as the Patriots, it’s unclear what to expect from Miami in 2017. You can expect to hear plenty from Gase about all sorts of topics if/when you listen to the podcast.