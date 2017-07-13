Adolphus Washington arrest video: “You don’t know how lucky you are man”

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 13, 2017, 1:24 AM EDT

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington was charged with carrying a concealed weapon after being arrested for brandishing a gun in front of police officers at a water park in Cincinnati on Sunday.

In video of the arrest obtained by TMZ, the tense situation was captured on tape and shows officers surrounding Washington’s vehicle, telling him to keep his hands out of the car and exit the vehicle.

“You don’t know how lucky you are man,” an officer says. “That was close, buddy. That was really close.”

After being brought into custody, an officer asked Washington “why the hell would you have that gun in your hand?!”

Washington said he was trying to put the gun away because he had it in his lap.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, what would have happened tonight?” an officer asked.

“I would have got shot. I know it. I understand,” Washington replied.

“I’m not trying to shoot somebody out here,” the officer said.

“I’m not trying to get shot,” Washington answered.

Washington obviously avoided a more serious outcome from Sunday night’s events. While a weapons charge isn’t insignificant, Washington could have been in a much worse situation if things hadn’t played out as they did.